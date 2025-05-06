AusInterstate: Three states remain after day two

06 May 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

The second day of the Australian Interstate Teams Matches is complete at Melville Glades Golf Club, and while Queensland still lead, three states remain a chance to make it through to Wednesday's afternoon final, with just one round of regular matches to play in Western Australia.

New South Wales, Queensland and the host state are all in with a shot of a finals berth after some extremely close matches on day two, when New South Wales picked up where they left off on day one via a comfortable 6.5-1.5 win over South Australia on Tuesday morning.

South Australian no.1 Kade Bryant took down New South Wales star Declan O'Donovan, and Raegan Denton battled out for a half against Ella Scaysbrook, however the rest of the ‘Blues’ team proved too strong.

Western Australia also recorded a big morning win 7-1 over Tasmania, and leaders Queensland were too strong for Victoria earning a 5-3 result after the two no.4 matches halved.

The afternoon on day two proved to be Tuesday’s main event however, with traditional rivals Queensland and New South Wales coming up against each other, Victoria fighting to stay in it against Western Australia, while both South Australia and Tasmania were searching for their first point of the week.

Western Australia and Victoria was the first match-up to be decided – or undecided – with the states trading blows for a 4-4 draw, when three matches went right down to the wire on the 18 th hole.

The next result to come in was South Australia securing its first win by a 6-2 margin over Tasmania, which was much closer than the final score suggested. Seven of the eight matches making it to the final hole, with South Australia securing four of the matches 2&1.

The final match to be finalised on day two was the blockbuster 'State of Origin' themed bout, where Queensland and New South Wales couldn't be separated and also played out a 4-4 draw.

New South Wales’ top woman Ella Scaysbrook – whose four matches have all gone the distance this week – including two halved matches on Tuesday, proud to have fought out such close battles.

"It was such a good match. We're really good friends, so it was always going to be a good match and it's very tight, which is always good," Scaysbrook said of her afternoon match against Queenslander Hannah Reeves

"All my matches have been tight. Had a square this morning as well against Reagan (Denton)."

Scaysbrook says the Blues will be carb loading with pasta and getting an early night, knowing that the job is far from done after such a close battle with Queensland.

Drawn against Tasmania tomorrow morning, it is likely that New South Wales will secure the first final spot with a win, and so all eyes will be on the Western Australia and Queensland match, where the equation is simple, winner goes through for the chance to win it all.

Western Australia's George Barclay on fire on day two, securing two wins for his side, and ready to do it all again on Wednesday’s final day.

"I'm playing pretty solid," said Barclay, who like Scaysbrook has played all four matches thus far.

"I had my coach Ollie (Goss) on the bag today, kept me going for the arvo match, which was good.

"It'll be good knowing where we stand tomorrow. We'll go home, we'll rest, and we'll probably have a big talk about it and then go out there tomorrow and see what we can do."

Wednesday draw:

Morning

VIC vs SA

NSW vs TAS

QLD vs WA

Final

TBD