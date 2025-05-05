AusInterstate: Queensland secure early lead at Melville Glades

05 May 2025 | Amateur golf |

Just weeks after their juniors took home the top honours, Queensland came out of the gates quickly in Perth to snare the lead after day one of the Australian Interstate Teams Matches at Melville Glades Golf Club.

Up against South Australia in the morning matches, Queensland came out 5-5-2.5 winners, with both No.1 players, Lincoln Morgan and Hannah Reeves, leading from the front with close wins.

Queensland was then able to have a strong 7-1 win over Tasmania in the afternoon to jump into the solo day one lead after Western Australia and New South Wales drew their morning match and finished the day tied for second on 1.5 points.

Victoria defeated Tasmania 7.5-0.5 in the morning, but had the scenario reversed on them in the afternoon, losing 7-1 to NSW.

Despite losing to the Vics, Tasmania put up a strong fight, with six out of the eight matches making it to Melville Glades' 17th hole.

Like New South Wales, Western Australia was able to secure a win in the afternoon off the back of the morning draw, accounting for South Australia 5-3.

Two Queenslanders in Wesley Hinton and Grace Rho went undefeated in their matches on day one, both revealing that their games were well suited to the Perth layout.

"I like the course. You have to be strategic and there are a lot of dog-legs here which suits me," said Rho, who beat Elyse Kozlovic (SA) 3&1 and Jessie Richmond (TAS) 5&4.

"My putting was pretty good today, I was getting the green speed right at least.”

Hinton, who triumphed over Jackson Leornard (SA) 2&1 in the morning and Brayden Field (TAS) 6&5 this afternoon, was pleased to have got off to a dream start.

"That's what you hope for before the day starts, so couldn't be happier with the result," said the Keperra Country Golf Club member.

"My ball striking was just pretty solid today. I didn't miss many greens, didn't get myself into a whole lot of trouble and when you're doing that your opponent has to do something pretty special for you to lose holes."

New South Wales captain Declan O'Donovan was also on song today. The Avondale Golf Club player lined up in the No.1 spot for his state in both matches, and was able to take down both his formidable opponents - Connor Fewkes (WA) 4&3 and Abel Eduard (VIC) 3&1.

"I just stuck at it. I was down before I was up in both matches and just kept chipping away, and I hit some good shots when I needed to and made a couple of putts and it went my way," said O'Donovan.

Tuesday draw

Morning:

SA vs NSW

VIC vs QLD

WA vs TAS

Afternoon:

WA vs VIC

NSW vs QLD

SA vs TAS