AusInterstate: Blues take home second cup in three years

It was the blockbuster rematch of their drawn afternoon bout yesterday, however this time New South Wales proved too strong for their northern neighbours Queensland to claim their second Australian Interstate Teams Matches title in three years.

The Blues ran out 6.5-1.5 winners in Wednesday afternoon’s final, the women proving the real difference securing a maximum four points. That was no small feat against a Queensland team that was declared women's champions for 2025.

Earlier in the day, NSW defeated Tasmania 6.5-1.5 to secure the first spot in the final, while Queensland was too strong for Western Australia 6-2 to book their own place in the decider.

South Australia played their best golf of the week to defeat Victoria 6-2, leapfrogging their eastern counterparts on the overall leaderboard, finishing the week in fourth place.

Getting the finals proceedings underway was the No.4 women's match between The Australian Golf Club's Annika Rathbone and Grace Rho from Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Rathbone, who was also part of the winning Blues team from 2023, established an early advantage and never let up, eventually securing the first point for the Blues with a 4&3 win.

“Back in 2023, I was out first as well,” said Rathbone. “Michael (Medway) and I just said, ‘Let's go get that first point for the team and bring everyone else home.’

“I thought the win in 2023 felt special, but to win away from home this year feels even better.”

The No.4 men's match also finished on Melville Glades' 15th hole, however this time the script was flipped with The Brisbane Golf Club's Chase Oberle securing a 4&3 win over Coby Carruthers from Concord Golf Club.

This proved to be the only full point Queensland would secure for the match as NSW won five of the remaining six and Kayun Mudadana ground out a half against Queenslander Wesley Hinton, one of the week’s undefeated players.

The result was officially decided when the women's No.1 match between Ella Scaysbrook (The Australian) and Hannah Reeves (Brisbane) reached the 16th green, Scaysbrook securing a 3&2 win and the Blues’ fifth point of the match.

New South Wales’ player of the week was the reigning adidas Australian Amateur champion Jye Halls, who went undefeated all week with four wins and a half, including a 4&3 win over Lincoln Morgan in the final.

“It feels good,” said Halls. “We won the Junior Interstate probably three years ago now and it’s nice to do it again.

“We've just got a really good team around us; none of us give up until it’s over. We have a great team spirit.”

In addition to the overall team victory, NSW won the men’s championship with 4.5 points, Queensland and Western Australia tied second on 3.5 points.

The Queensland women ran out winners in their individual cup, with 5 points to New South Wales’s 3.5.

