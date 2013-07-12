Alpha swings into the spotlight at Outback Queensland Masters

13 Jul 2025 | Outback Queensland Masters | Participation |

The red dust was flying and the swings were mighty as Alpha hosted Round 4 of the 2025 Outback Queensland Masters – part of the 1900km journey to the million-dollar hole-in-one in Karumba.

Dennis Power, from Coolah Sporting Club, claimed the men’s Orange Jacket in Alpha with a strong score of 41 points, while Julie Yeo, of Toogoolawah Golf Club, took out the women’s title with an impressive 44 points.

With just two weekends remaining, the competition remains wide open, and no-one has yet claimed multiple Orange Jackets.

Off the course, the free junior clinics proved to be another hit, with PGA Professional Scott Simons guiding the region’s youngest golfers through the basics, planting the seeds for the next generation of Outback champions.

Saturday night’s Dinner Under the Stars struck a perfect note, with Aussie bush poet Gary Fogarty sharing yarns and rhymes, followed by the soaring vocals and charm of cabaret favourite Melissa Western.

Next stop is Richmond as the OQM convoy continues its six-week tour across Outback Queensland.

Presented by Golf Australia, the Outback Queensland Masters is proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland.

RESULTS – ORANGE JACKET WINNERS

Women's: Julie Yeo of Toogoolawah Golf Club - 44 points

Men's: Dennis Power of Coolah Sporting Club - 41 points

2025 EVENT SCHEDULE

Event 1 Mitchell – June 21 & 22'

Event 2 Augathella – June 28 & 29

Event 3 Blackall – July 5 & 6

Event 4 Alpha – July 12 & 13

Event 5 Richmond – July 19 & 20

Event 6 Karumba – July 25, 26, & 27