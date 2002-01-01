Golf Course ID: 21601, 18 hole
Albury Commercial Golf Club
Public course
Golf course
Situated in Albury on the Murray River and boasts a superbly presented course which features a set of consistently wonderful greens regarded as the best in country NSW and is at least the equal of the majority of metropolitan clubs in Melbourne or Sydney. This course presents a real challenge to championship golfers with its tree lined fairways and well placed bunkers, whilst allowing sufficient leeway for all standards to enjoy the layout.
Golf Ratings
Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...
Contact Details
530 North Street
Albury NSW 2640