Albury Commercial Golf Club

Golf Course ID: 21601, 18 hole

Situated in Albury on the Murray River and boasts a superbly presented course which features a set of consistently wonderful greens regarded as the best in country NSW and is at least the equal of the majority of metropolitan clubs in Melbourne or Sydney. This course presents a real challenge to championship golfers with its tree lined fairways and well placed bunkers, whilst allowing sufficient leeway for all standards to enjoy the layout.