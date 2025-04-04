Air Adventure Golf makes groundbreaking commitment

04 Apr 2025 | R&A Charter | Industry News |

Travel company and golf tour operator Air Adventure Golf has made history by becoming the first company of its kind to sign the R&A Women in Golf Charter.

Air Adventure have been working closely with Golf Australia to build a strong action plan and strategy to encourage more women into the sport, whether that is playing or working within the industry.

"We’ve always loved flying women golfers to experience Tasmania’s most spectacular courses, and we’re excited to fly many more in the years ahead," Air Adventure General Manager Jon Perrett said.

"Our focus is on creating golf adventures that are inclusive, welcoming, and unforgettable - whether it’s your first time or your 50th.

"We’re also looking beyond the course, championing opportunities for women in the golf industry, including within our own team, where over 50% of our full-time staff are female."

Specialising in trips to King Island and Barnbougle, Air Adventure recognises that its clientele is male dominated.

This is something they hope to change by becoming a signatory, and through the new action plan, the company is working on ways to attract and help more women create unforgettable experiences.

The R&A Charter has been signed by more than 140 clubs and facilities across Australia, and is slowly filtering into the wider golf industry, with management companies Greenspace and Belgravia Leisure making strong commitments in recent times.

The aim of the charter is simple — to enable more women and girls to maximise their potential at all levels of the sport — and through Air Adventure's commitment, another level of golf is now recognised and accounted for.

To read more about the R&A Women in Golf Charter,