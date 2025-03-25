AGF Junior Girls get up close inspiration

25 Mar 2025 | Women and girls | Australian Golf Foundation | Participation | Golf Australia |

The young girls enrolled in the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Scholarship Program don’t have to look too far for inspiration and role models, even with the relative youth of the program itself which began in 2021.

Just last week, Hannah Green’s official involvement in the alumni series was announced via the , while recent graduate of the program is making her way on the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

For a number of the participants in the program at Wollongong Golf Club, they got even more of a look at what golf can be, and some new players to look up to, at last week’s Ford Women’s NSW Open at their home club.

Run by the club’s Golf Manager Aaron Keevers, the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship golfers in their yellow shirts attended the Friday afternoon and round two of the WPGA Tour of Australasia and Ladies European Tour (LET) co-sanctioned event.

The girls stood by the 18th green and first tee watching professionals not much older than themselves play they game they are learning and loving at an ultra impressive level.

Although dazzled by the pros, it was two amateurs in the field, Wollongong’s own Lara and Mimi Thomsen, the girls were desperate to see in action, which they did when venturing out on course during the event won by Mimi Rhodes of England.

“This sets the dominoes up for us, for golfers for life,” Keevers said of the chance to show the girls top level golf where they themselves play.

“We've got the program, we've held the tournament, we brought them to be a part of it, and they're seeing members of their own club, Mimi and Lara Thomsen, playing.”

In addition to the current wave of players, the girls had the chance to meet, chat and even share a group hug, with WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO and former AIG Women’s Open winner Karen Lunn.

Speaking of her passion for the program, the pathway showcased by Kelly and more, Lunn reinforced a few keys from her own career and development that echo the ethos of the AGF Junior Girls program, listening to coaches, practise and, most importantly, have fun.

“These girls are the future of golf and we're bringing the programs together to grow the game of golf and it’s great to have Karen be a part of it. She was so happy to come down and have a chat with everyone and they loved it,” PGA of Australia member Keevers said.

Providing scholarships to girls aged nine to 16, enabling them to receive coaching, junior membership for one year and a Golf Australia (GA) handicap, the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program has awarded more than 4500 scholarships in just five years, with a vision to grant 10,000 by 2030.

Keevers’ description of his own example perfectly encapsulates how the program is set up for success.

“We've just kicked off the first four sessions, we've got 20 more to go,” he said of the nine girls enrolled.

“We're working through different parts of their game. They're already starting to become friends and it's only sort of week four, but it's all about getting their golf skills ready for us to about golf course ready.

“They're working through being five to nine-hole players to now sort of scoring on the golf course.”

Judging by the constant smiles on faces despite the weather on Friday at Wollongong, the girls have a memory for life, and surely some will now harbour aspirations of teeing it up in the very same tournament for years to come.

Keevers also speaking to those players who won’t see elite golf as the benefit of taking part in the program.

“We've got a thriving women's community here at Wollongong. We're just about at 25 per cent of women members in our club,” he said.

“We've been running all the Golf Australia initiatives and now our programs are stacked up to keep us thriving into the future.”

For information regarding the Australian Golf Foundation .