AGF Junior Girls experience the business of golf

Two high school students, and active participants in the Australian Golf Foundation's Junior Girls Scholarship Program, have recently spent a week in Golf Australia's offices, learning from the team as part of their work experience.

Shelby, who plays her golf at Woodlands Golf Club in Victoria enjoyed a week at the Australian Golf Centre in Melbourne, while Paige from Flagstaff Hill Golf Club spent her week shadowing the Golf Australia – South Australia team in the Adelaide office.

Both girls getting a first taste of what blending their passion for golf with a career might look like in the future.

Particularly passionate about the growth in the Women and Girls space, Shelby was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work directly with the team in Melbourne.

"My favourite part was helping the Women and Girls group with their program they are setting up, and getting to share my perspective on golf and how I think it can change," she said.

"The experience gave me insight into all the different areas of golf there are to work in, and it has made me more interested in pursuing a job in golf that isn't just trying to become a pro golfer."

Over in Adelaide, Paige's week took on a slightly different direction, as she spent time with the events team taking a more hands-on approach.

"I really enjoyed doing work experience with Golf Australia," Paige said. "Helping at an event, and talking with new people was really nice. I was really in my element.

"Everyone made me feel included and a part of the team, they always made sure I had a smile on my face.

"Seeing so many young students playing golf was awesome and I gained a lot of confidence in myself."

Both girls shared how their eyes were opened to the wide range of careers available within the golf industry, and that you don't have to even play golf to get involved.

There has never been a better time to be working in Golf, the sport is thriving and continues to grow.