AGF girls come together in Perth

The Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Scholarship program is flourishing across the country, and two golf clubs in Perth recently joined forces for an afternoon of fun.

Cottesloe Golf Club invited the AGF girls from nearby Wembley Golf Course over to its stunning seaside layout for a combined session, coupled with some friendly competition.

"We had an incredible session," PGA Professional at Cottesloe Yuki Fakawa said.

"It was so special to have the Wembley girls join us at beautiful Cottesloe for a fun and friendly game of Ambrose.

"With a mix of girls close in age, the group was large, lively, and full of energy."

While the primary goal of the AGF scholarship is to provide coaching, membership and a Golf Australia handicap, an added bonus is the friendships the girls make along the way.

"There were some fantastic shots on the course, and it was heartening to see the girls supporting one another – especially when reading their lines on the greens," said Fakawa.

"It’s a reminder of the wonderful spirit within this growing golfing community.

"We’re so fortunate to have access to such an amazing course to welcome our Wembley neighbours, and we’re excited about creating even more opportunities for the girls to come together, build strong connections, and support the future of women’s golf."

