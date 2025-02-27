Adelaide clubs give turf second life

27 Feb 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

It is often said one person's trash is another's treasure, and so when Glenelg Golf Club had some turf leftover from recent upgrades, the Adelaide club knew there would be somewhere nearby that could make use of it.

Just a 40-minute drive north through Adelaide was such a club. Mawson Lakes Golf Club has been able to use the turf to undertake significant upgrades of its own.

"We've re-done our practice putting green," Mawson Lakes President Linda Kotz said.

"We built a new green at number five, and we also used some of it to repair the back of our fourth hole.

"We actually ended up getting two lots. So the first one did the practice green and repair of the fourth, and then the second lot that we got, we were able to build our new fifth green."

The opportunity came about due to the strong relationship and network the Adelaide superintendents have. When Glenelg realised there would be leftover turf, rather than just throwing it away, the club reached out to see if another venue might be able to repurpose it.

Mawson Lakes only had to get the turf across town and provide the labour, which proved no issue for the community led club.

"We've got a group of about a dozen retirees that are our Wednesday Warriors," Kotz said.

"Every Wednesday they're out and they do little bits of course maintenance, refilling sand holders, repairing things, cleaning up trees and broken branches, emptying bins.

"All the little one percenters, as I call them, that enable our superintendent and his course volunteers to undertake the big ticket items."

To find out more about Mawson Lakes,