2026 AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program applications now open

22 Aug 2025 | Australian Golf Foundation | Participation | Women and girls |

We are thrilled to announce that applications are now open for the 2026 AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program!

Since its inception, over 4,000 girls have had the opportunity to enhance their golf skills, build lasting friendships, and grow both personally and physically through this initiative.

2025 saw record numbers with 1,432 girls participating in the scholarship program from 160 clubs across Australia.

As we look ahead to 2026, we are eager to extend these opportunities to a greater number of young and eager golfers. Our goal is to cultivate the next generation of female golfers, helping them develop their skills and confidence, while fostering a vibrant junior golf community at your club.

Join us in 2026: We invite clubs to apply and become a part of this enriching program. Let’s work together to nurture and empower junior girls in their golfing journey!

Club applications open 22nd August 2025 and close 6th November 2025.

Key Program Highlights:

Record Breaking Growth: From 2024 to 2025, the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program has grown by an incredible 16% increase in participation. A clear sign of the program’s growing momentum and impact across the community!

National Club Engagement: Since 2021, an amazing 248 clubs nationwide have brought the program to life, showcasing the strong commitment to creating opportunities for young female golfers across Australia.

Milestone Moment: We’ve officially reached 4,552 participants since the program began, a massive milestone that celebrates the power of sport to connect, inspire and empower.

Career Defining Firsts: in 2025, we proudly celebrated two career shaping moments:

Our first ever scholar competing on the WPGA Tour of Australasia

Our first scholar applying to the PGA Member Pathway Program

These achievements mark the beginning of an exciting chapter for our alumni!

A Champion Joins the Team: We are thrilled to welcome Hannah Green as the ambassador of both the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program and the Junior Girls Alumni Program, a true role model for the next generation of girls in golf!

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia's vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Find a local scholarship program near you.

Visit for further information.

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2025, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at her local club in NSW.