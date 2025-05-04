Yarra Yarra and PK triumph at 2025 Victorian Pennant finals

04 May 2025 | Amateur golf |

Yarra Yarra have capped off an incredible undefeated season by taking out the Victorian Pennant Division 1 women's final today, while Peninsula-Kingswood has successfully gone back-to-back in the men's Division 1. Led by youngsters Amelia Harris and Jazy Roberts, Yarra Yarra triumphed 5-2 over Southern Golf Club today, with the final being played on both clubs' Sandbelt neighbour, Woodlands Golf Club. Harris and Roberts' celebrations were kept short, with both players headed straight to the airport so they can represent Victoria in the Australian Interstate Teams Matches beginning tomorrow in Perth. In the men’s final, Peninsula-Kingswood (pictured below) came up against a strong Metropolitan team without the firepower of professionals Jasper Stubbs and Charlie Robbins who represented them last season, but managed to come out 5.5-1.5 winners all the same.

The majority of the matches made it to at least the 16th hole, with Peninsula-Kingswood getting most across the line down the stretch to successfully defend last year's flag and secure just the second Division 1 title in the club's history. The win makes it three on the trot for the Peninsula Kingswood men, a run that started when took out the Division 2 flag just two years ago. Another great story came out of the Division 2 women's final where Medway played in their third final in a row, this year triumphing over Peninsula-Kingswood to move up into the top Division. Playing in Division 4 two years ago, Medway have fostered a incredibly strong young team who still have an average age of 14. Peninsula-Kingswood also featured in today's Youth final, however it was bettered by Commonwealth 3-2 in a see-sawing affair. A huge thank you goes to all the finals venues, Woodlands, Southern Golf Club, Kew Golf Club and Yering Meadows Golf Club. To view the full results from all divisions,