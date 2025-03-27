2025 Karrie Webb Series scholars announced

27 Mar 2025 | Amateur golf |

Two young Australian golfers are about to follow in the footsteps of some of the country’s best golfers of the past 20 years after being announced as the 2025 winners of the Karrie Webb Scholarships.

With the Karrie Webb Series presented by Nippon Shaft wrapping up at last week's Rene Erichsen Salver at Royal Adelaide, the two scholarships have been awarded to Sarah Hammett from Queensland and Jazy Roberts from Victoria.

The two Golf Australia High Performance Squad members will now receive the huge opportunity to spend a week with the seven-time major champion, an honour previously enjoyed by the likes of Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, Grace Kim and Gabi Ruffels in the formative years of their careers.

The KW Series presented by Nippon Shaft includes 11 events and at its conclusion, both the leading player on the series rankings and the leading Australian woman on the World Amateur Golf Rankings are awarded the Karrie Webb Scholarships.

Roberts topped the series after showing great consistency, highlighted by wins at the Keperra Bowl and Dunes Medal, as well as two runner-up finishes. She recently finished fourth at the Women's Amateur Asia Pacific Championship in Vietnam.

Hammett was the runner-up at the Australian Amateur Championship in Melbourne earlier this year and also secured a top-10 finish at the Women's Amateur Asia Pacific, second at the 2024 Queen Sirikit Cup and a third at the 2024 Toyota Junior World Cup.

"Both Jazy and Sarah have displayed exceptional golf throughout this past season, proving themselves to be the highly deserving recipients of the Karrie Webb Scholarships," said Golf Australia's Female Pathways Manager Stephanie Na.

"Their results reflect their unwavering commitment and dedication to their golf journey, and I'm confident to say that the experience that these two players will have through this scholarship will not only enhance their development but also leave a lasting impact on their careers."

Past Scholarship winners include:

2024: Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (WA) and Caitlin Peirce (QLD)

2023: Justice Bosio (QLD) and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (WA)

2022: Kirsten Rudgeley (WA) and Caitlin Peirce (QLD)

2021: Grace Kim (NSW) and Kirsten Rudgeley (WA)

2020: Grace Kim (NSW) and Gabi Ruffels (VIC)

2019: Grace Kim (NSW) and Becky Kay (QLD)

2018: Grace Kim (NSW) and Becky Kay (QLD)

2017: Becky Kay (QLD) and Karis Davidson (QLD)

2016: Hannah Green (WA) and Karis Davidson (QLD)

2015: Hannah Green (WA) and Julienne Soo (VIC)

2014: Minjee Lee (WA) and Su Hyun Oh (VIC)

2013: Minjee Lee (WA) and Su Hyun Oh (VIC)

2012: Breanna Elliott (VIC) and Whitney Hillier (WA)

2011: Ashley Ona (QLD) and Jessica Speechley (WA)

2010: Stacey Keating (VIC) and Jessica Speechley (WA)

2009: Stacey Keating (VIC) and Julia Boland (NSW)

2008: Stephanie Na (SA) and Kristie Smith (WA)