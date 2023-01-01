Golf Australia proudly presents the inaugural 2024 R&A Women in Golf Charter Awards night, a formal evening of celebration and recognition. Together we will honor the progress our industry has made in advancing gender equity and pay tribute to those who have been outstanding in their efforts, paving the way for a more inclusive future for women and girls. Join us as we celebrate these achievements and award those who have led the way.

Date: Friday, November 29 Time: 6.30pm arrival for canapes and drinks / 7.30pm formalities commence Location: Huntingdale Golf Club, Windsor Avenue, Oakleigh South, Victoria 3167 Dress code: Cocktail Price: Nil. Canapes, two course meal and beverages provided Register: By Friday, November 22 via the and enjoy a complimentary ISPS Handa Australian Open Day Pass.

NOTE: If you're unable to attend the event in person, you can still join via live stream, simply select this option during registration.

Event is Invite Only

AWARD NOMINATIONS

Please submit your nominations through the for the following awards. (Anyone can nominate).

Most Influential Woman in Golf This prestigious award celebrates an exceptional woman whose influence and advocacy has significantly shaped the landscape of golf for women and girls. Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing the R&A Women in Golf Charter and through her dedication and passion, she has led sustainable initiatives, broken barriers and built an inspirational legacy. .

Women and Girls Program of the Year This award is to recognise the club/facility with the most outstanding Women and Girls MyGolf or Get Into Golf Program based on the number of participants, the quality of the program, and the customer experience. .

Most Progressive Club/Facility of the Year This award is to recognise the club/ facility that has shown the most significant improvement in its efforts to support, promote and engage women and girls in golf over the past year. .

Excellence in Community Engagement This award is to recognise a golf club/facility that has made significant positive impact on their local community through women and girls golf initiatives and actively utilised social media platforms to enhance the visibility, engagement, and storytelling of golf. .

Best Initiative for Increasing Overall Women and Girls Engagement This award is to recognise the club/facility with the most innovative and successful initiatives that have increased overall participation and created a welcoming environment on and off the course. .

Nominations close Sunday, November 17, 11:59pm AEST

