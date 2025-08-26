100 not out for Corrigin GC

26 Aug 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

Almost 100 guests turned out to support Corrigin GC’s big birthday bash as the Wheatbelt club celebrated its centenary.

Located just over two hours east of Perth, Corrigin’s members and volunteers pulled out all the stops to present the sand greens country course in immaculate style.

Although the weather didn’t quite play ball, with a blustery morning followed by a drizzly afternoon, a field of 60 contested a fun, mixed fourball tournament.

The milestone was further celebrated with a sit-down dinner for 90 in the clubhouse, with many past members of the club and members of the wider community joining the fun.

Corrigin GC President Daniel Philpott was delighted with the success of the day, saying: “It was a great celebration of everything good about country golf in Australia. We had a great turn out and everyone had a smile on their face. We couldn’t ask for more.

“We’re grateful for the on-going support from sponsors, volunteers and members who have done so much to ensure Corrigin Golf Club has reached this fantastic landmark. Long may it continue.”

Scott Ballantyne, GolfWA’s Regional Club Support Officer for the Wheatbelt and Goldfields region, was in attendance on the day, which he says epitomises the can-do spirit evident at regional golf clubs.

“The whole event was typical of a regional sports facility, highlighting the tens of thousands of hours of volunteer work that goes into regional golf across Australia,” he said.

“I commend all at Corrigin GC on their impressive longevity and hope they’ll be going just as strongly in another hundred years from now.”