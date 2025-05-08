$5k on offer for Long Drive hopefuls

08 May 2025 | Long drive |

One swing is all it takes to win a share of $5,000 in prize money and potentially a trip to the United States to contest the World Long Drive Final in September.

The final event of the Australian Long Drive season will be held at Carbrook Golf Club in Brisbane on Thursday June 5, with $5,000 in prize money up for grabs for the winners of the both the men’s and women’s events.

While the likes of Matt Nicholls and Chris Charlton will start the event as two of the favourites, entries remain open for both men and women who fancy themselves as a long bomber willing to test their abilities against the best in the country.

This is the first time a women’s long drive event has been held as part of the current Australian Long Drive circuit and, with a ticket to the World Final on offer for the women’s winner at Carbrook, there is no reason not to sign on and swing your hardest.

Winner of the Australian Long Drive event held at Royal Queensland Golf Club, Charlton enters the Final leading the Order of Merit but Nicholls, winner of the event staged at Cobram-Barooga Golf Club in February, can claim top spot with a win at Carbrook.

The winner and runner-up of the men’s Tour Final for the leading four players from the Long Drive Order of Merit that will be decided after the Carbrook event will receive tickets to the World Long Drive Final in the US.

Entry is free for spectators and there will be food and drink available. The finals will commence at 3:15pm.

For more information and to enter, .